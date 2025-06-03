Future of Renewable Energy? Wisconsin company's 'solar trees' provide power, light, shade, and art

MILWAUKEE — Solar sculptures that look like trees are providing shade, light, and energy at a Milwaukee park, offering a glimpse into the future of sustainable urban design.

The structures, called E-Cacias, were installed at Wick Playfield in May. Named after trees found in Africa's Serengeti, these functional art pieces combine aesthetics with renewable energy technology.

"This is something generating something of quantitative value, and that's the power. The other aspects of it, the lighting, the shade, and everything else, are essential to modern public space design," Brian Graff said.

James Groh One of the three E-Cacias at Wick Playfield.

Graff is the CEO and founder of Solar Forma Design, an Eau Claire-based company that designs the E-Cacias. The three trees provide power to the lights and scoreboard at the park.

"Solar panels at the top that are wired into the tree. The tree is, in fact, then wired into the grid," Graff said.

One advantage of these solar trees is their space efficiency. Traditional ground-mounted solar panels would require significant park space and likely fencing for safety, but the E-Cacias keep solar panels elevated while preserving ground space for recreation.

Graff hopes these functional art pieces will help make renewable energy more popular. While it's difficult to put a specific value on public art, Graff wants people to think about things like other statues and murals in cities and the impact those have. One of the most high-profile instances in recent years was the construction of 'Cloud Gate' or 'The Bean' in Chicago. It cost more than $20 million to build. However, it attracts thousands of tourists, which boosts the local economy.

"Renewable energy, which is rightfully under speculation as to whether it can do what it needs to do to provide our energy needs — and by integrating it into human spaces, we can create confidence in that energy, confidence in the technology, and we can inspire adoption and uptake," Graff said.

Additional E-Cacias have been installed at Discovery World in Milwaukee, as well as in Sheboygan and Eau Claire. New installations are planned for Madison and Houston, Texas.

Watch the story to learn more about the E-Cacia...

New solar 'trees' provide power, light, and shade at Milwaukee park

The solar trees are attracting interest from schools, municipalities, and parents like Tom Serafin, who appreciates the shade they provide during hot summer days.

"Brutal. Like, the absolute worst," Serafin said, describing the summer heat.

The shade provided by the structures gives his family relief from the sun.

"Having a little shade here on a hot day is great," Serafin said.

The innovative design comes with a significant price tag — $135,000 to $140,000 per tree. However, Solar Forma Design said that various federal and local incentives can reduce the cost.

This story was reported on-air by James Groh and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip