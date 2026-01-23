Full-contact armored fighting with the Wisconsin Medieval Combat Center

MILWAUKEE — Grab your swords and suits of armor, and to battle we go!!!

Well, actually, if you don't want to fight in a full suit of armor and get hit by an axe or sword, you don't have to. But good news for you, the Wisconsin Medieval Combat Center will do that for you.

They are a group that practices the sport of armored combat. It's full-contact fighting in suits of armor. They formed in 2023. Throughout the year, they hold exhibitions with titles like 'Medieval Mayhem' and 'Cream City Clash'. Their next competition is on Valentine's Day, called 'Love Is A Battlefield'.

"A little bit crazy. But yea, I was a big nerd growing up, so the fact that I can get in armor with some of my friends and fight them is a great thing," Nick Stenz, the group's co-founder said.

The Wisconsin Medieval Combat Center is open to anyone 16 and older. You don't need any previous fighting or combat experience. You will start by learning how to use a foam sword and foam shield, and gradually make your way to full armor. Membership is just $100 a month. Their practice facility is in Bay View.

“It's crazy. It's intense. It gets the heart rate going, but you always got to fall back on your skills, and you really kind of settle into a zen with the whole thing," Jed Zabel, the team captain said.

You can find out more about the Wisconsin Medieval Combat Center by going to its Facebook page.

Watch the fighting take place in the videos below...

What it's like fighting with the Wisconsin Medieval Combat Center

Full on armored fighting with the Wisconsin Medieval Combat Center

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip