For 5 years, a Milwaukee woman has worn 31 Halloween costumes each October

MILWAUKEE — Usually, wigs wouldn't be the main way a person decorates their apartment. But then again, most people are Meghan Anderson.

Sorted by length and color, Anderson, from Miwlaukee, has dozens of wigs hanging on her wall. Elsewhere, she has boxes upon boxes of costumes and props. October, the spooky season, is her time to shine.

“MegTober is where I do 31 costumes in 31 days," Anderson, whose friends call her the Halloween queen, said.

For all 31 days in October, Anderson will dress in a new costume.

This is her fifth year doing MegTober. She wears a new costume every day and documents it on her Instagram page. On October 10th, she was a TMJ4 News reporter. Anderson's costumes are often humorous or pop culture references. Once she puts it on, she'll go out in public with her friends to show off the costume. For those who aren’t math wizards, by the end of the month, she will have worn at least 155 costumes in the past five years.

Meghan Anderson One of Meghan Anderson's many costumes.

“A costume brings you into a different world and a different personality as well. And I can’t really get there if I look like myself, so I wear a costume to embrace a different personality, a different world for a little bit," Anderson said.

Wearing a costume all 31 days of October started as a personal challenge to distract her from a difficult time in her life. She had so much fun, Anderson decided to just keep doing it every year.

“I have always been known as a person who kind of marches to her own beat, does her own thing, and doesn’t care about looking wacky and crazy and doing my own thing in public," Anderson said.

Collecting this many costumes has turned her into a self-described pack rat. Anderson can't get rid of many pieces, because they could be helpful for future ideas. She has so many costumes, props, and wigs. She doesn't know what to do with all of them.

Meghan Anderson One of Meghan Anderonson's many costumes.

“I have a very difficult time moving apartments because I have a lot of costume props, and wigs, and pieces.”

All worth it though. Every box contains memories from parties and fun moments.

“I walked outside in a dragon costume a couple days ago, and the person at the store next door came out cracking up and asked me to come inside and take pictures in the shop.”

People love Halloween because of the costumes (and the trick-or-treating), and Meghan just decided to celebrate all MegTober long.

For 5 years, a Milwaukee woman has worn 31 Halloween costumes each October

