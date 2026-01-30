Food For Health is transforming community health in Milwaukee by using the power of food as medicine.

According to President and CEO Katherine Koshgarian, the organization is Wisconsin’s first and only accredited medically tailored meal program provider, offering a comprehensive, medical-grade intervention designed to prevent, manage, and even reverse diet-related disease.

Beyond meals, Food For Health provides education, support and community-centered programming to address the root causes of health disparities.

As a community-based organization, Food For Health serves as a hub where people of all ages feel safe, supported and connected. Its mission extends beyond the building’s walls through the delivery of individually prepared, packaged and nutritious meals straight to participants’ doorsteps, removing barriers such as transportation and lack of access.

Each medically tailored meal is created with fresh, whole ingredients and customized to a person’s specific health condition, functioning much like a prescription—only in the form of food.

Food For Health’s impact is measurable and significant. In one six-month program, 89% of participants lowered dangerously high A1C levels into the normal range; 74% brought their blood pressure into normal range, and participants collectively lost nearly 3,000 pounds.

Watch: Food For Health is fighting disease and disparities through medically tailored meals

The organization has also launched one of the nation’s leading maternal and infant health programs, addressing conditions such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes. Currently, 94% of participants in that program are experiencing healthy birth outcomes.

Participants say the program has been

life changing. Carmelith Smith shared that Food For Health made her pregnancy healthier than her first and taught her how to cook and eat better.

Valley Hollins says she has lost 45 pounds, no longer needs blood pressure medication, and is no longer borderline diabetic.

For those who cannot afford meals, philanthropic support helps cover the cost, while others can enroll directly—each purchased meal also sponsors one for someone in need. More information is available at the Food for Health website.

