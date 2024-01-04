Food FiXR, the Milwaukee tech start-up that could change how we eat and stay healthy

MILWAUKEE — A new Milwaukee-based technology start-up could make a big difference when it comes to staying healthy.

Food FiXR is an app that takes the concept of food as medicine and makes it easier for anyone to access foods that promote health, prevent chronic conditions, and manage existing issues. It was created by Dr. Grace Hameister.

Food is medicine is the idea that certain foods have qualities that help alleviate pre-existing conditions or prevent the onset of other diseases. For example, if you have low iron, you will want to eat foods like salmon which are rich in iron. Or, if you have heart issues, you want to eat more broccoli which is a good source of anti-oxidants.

The app is called Food FiXR and it was started by Dr. Grace Hameister from Milwaukee. It was part of the Madison-based start-up incubator Gener8tor which has guided companies like a fully automated coffee shop to a smart basketball hoop.

James Groh Dr. Grace Hameister is the CEO and founder of the Milwaukee-based health technology start-up called Food FiXR.

“You give us your condition. Our algorithm tells you what foods to get and what to buy at the grocery store," she said.

Dr. Grace, whom she likes to go by, is a chiropractor and alternative and integrative medicine practitioner who has worked with professional athletes.

“I’ve been using this method, the Food FiXR method, basically in my practice for the last 15 almost 20 years. And I’m at a place now where it's time to scale," she said,

Dr. Grace has spent all her life in athletics and medicine. Before embarking on her medicinal career, she was a champion rhythmic gymnast and professional water skier.

“It was just a natural progression for me to take what I’ve seen and learned as an athlete and take that now into the world of science and medicine and biology and chemistry and organic chemistry," Dr. Grace said.

Food is medicine isn't a new idea. The idea that eating healthy and the right foods is good for you is a tale as old as time. What Food FiXR does is it puts all the information you need about your pre-existing condition and which foods will help alleviate those issues in one succinct list. Gone are the days of looking something up on Google and finding conflicting responses.

James Groh Food FiXR is an app based off the idea that food can be medicine. If we have certain ailments, then we should eat foods with qualities that specifically treat those issues.

The grocery list is free. Users can buy a subscription to recipe recommendations for $7.99 per month or personal attention from health coaches for $179.99 per month.

Dr. Grace has made a living doing this with individuals like her client Jeff Goezler.

“I was having some acid reflux problems and she helped me with that drinking alkaline water and what foods to eat.”

Later he developed the heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. It caused him to have sleep apnea. He credits a mix of approaches to his improved health.

“I went from about 15 episodes an hour on the CPAP machine down to 5 by adding supplements and eating properly," he said.

Dr. Grace has helped many people one-on-one, and now she wants to help thousands of people all at once.

"What Food FiXR is, specifically, is a way to reclaim health one bite at a time," she said.

Food FiXR was incorporated in 2021. However, the app is still in development. Dr. Grace hopes to launch it in the spring of this year. She still has some fundraising left to do.

