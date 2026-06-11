Fans pack Highbury Pub in Milwaukee for first game of World Cup

MILWAUKEE — Highbury Pub was the place to be in Milwaukee to watch the opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

Team Mexico fans packed the bar to cheer on 'El Tri' as the once-every-four-year tournament kicked off in Mexico City. Mexico beat South Africa 2-0.

To start the month-long festivities off, the bar hired a mariachi band to serenade the crowd ahead of the game and catered tamales for everyone.

Highbury Pub is a well-known soccer bar in Milwaukee. It's the headquarters of multiple soccer fan clubs in the area, most notably for Arsenal, a team in the English Premier League.

“I mean, historically its been the best place to watch soccer. Right behind you, we have the mariachi playing. We have everyone drinking and having tamales. It’s great," Valeria Diaz, a Mexico fan, said.

"Everybody here is always in the mood for a soccer game. It's the ambience. Everyone is pumped up. It's all that matters," Alina Ramos, another Team Mexico fan, said.

Other popular soccer bars to watch World Cup games include: Three Lions, Red Lion, Moran's Pub, Old German Beer Hall, and Nomad, among the many other sports bars around the greater Milwaukee area.

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