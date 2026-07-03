Fans come for the corn, music, and carnival rides at the Franklin Independence Celebration

FRANKLIN — Franklin's annual Independence Celebration got off to a hot start on Thursday night.
The popular country cover band Bella Cain headlined the first night of the festivities.
Tons of fans packed Lions Legend Park for delicious corn, live music, and, of course, carnival rides.
The celebrations go from July 2nd to July 5.
For a full list of times, parking accommodations, and a schedule of events, click here.
Watch the video below to see James Groh ride a carnival ride or see how a group of middle school boys try to take over his live shot...
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