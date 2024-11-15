Eating While Blindfolded: Diners learn what it's like to be visually impaired

At a one-of-a-kind dinner, attendees put on blindfolds before they eat.

It's all part of "Dining in the Dark". It's a dinner fundraiser hosted by Vision Forward to raise awareness about what it's like for people who are blind or visually impaired. The non-profit provides services from skills training to adaptive sports for people of all ages with vision loss. One of the many goals of the dinner is to teach empathy so attendees can understand what it's like to be vision impaired.

The annual fundraiser brings in hundreds of people every year to the Wisconsin Club.

Watch: TMJ4's James Groh puts on a blindfold while conducting interviews to learn more about how Vision Forward inspires people...

Vision Forward gives hope to those with vision loss

