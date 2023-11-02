Dining in the Dark: Diners eat while blindfolded to raise funds for the visually impaired

Watch Now
Posted at 6:49 PM, Nov 02, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A unique dinner fundraiser was underway Thursday evening at the Wisconsin Club.

Diners are enjoying a meal together... while blindfolded.

"Dining in the Dark" is meant to give people an idea of what it's like for people who are blind or visually impaired.

James Groh is there taking this all in.

