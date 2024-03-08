Lakefront Brewery hosts 3rd annual Rock Paper Scissors tournament

MILWAUKEE — It's the athletic event of the year - the Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament at Lakefront Brewery.

The best of the best are competing for the title of champion on Thursday, March 7th at the popular brewery. Contestants compete in an open play to decide bracket seeding before putting it all on the line.

TMJ4 News Lakefront Brewery hosted the 3rd annual Rock Paper Scissors tournament on Thursday, March 7.



However, this tournament isn't just for glory. It's put on by Playworks Wisconsin which provides low-income schools in the Milwaukee area with year-round support services that encourage kids to participate in recreational activities and sports.

TMJ4 News The coveted 'Rocks Paper Scissors Tournament Champion' title.



It costs $15 to play in the tournament. Lakefront Brewery will donate $2 for every beer sold to Playworks Wisconsin.

Watch the videos above to see these elite Rock, Paper, Scissors athletes compete and raise money for a good cause.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip