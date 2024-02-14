Cheers to "I Do": A dozen Couples tie the knot at Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery on Valentine's Day

MILWAUKEE — It's Valentine's Day, and love is in the air, or is that cheese curds and hops? Well, it's both. On this day of love, Lakefront Brewery is one of the most romantic places in Milwaukee. About a dozen people shot by Cupid's arrow tied the knot at the brewery.

“We really enjoyed spending time together and just never wanted to stop, and it was just so organic, and so nice, and it was a great change of pace," newlywed Alisa Streets said.

Weddings have become a Valentine’s Day tradition at Lakefront Brewery. It costs just $30 to get hitched.

James Groh Ester Flonaze (center) presides over the wedding of Alisa Streets (left) and Krystal Livingston at Lakefront Brewery.

“Just took a lot of pressure off like deciding like where the venue is, who the officiant is, the flowers, and everything, and just a great place. We like the beer," Krystal Livingston who married Alisa Streets said.

While some opt for huge weddings with all their friends and family or for a destination wedding to a tropical location others liked how casual the Lakefront Brewery wedding is. Some people just want a low-key ceremony that focuses on them.

"I'd like to say I love you very much, and I'm very happy to be your husband," newlywed Chris Gray said to his wife Christine just after they said 'I Do'.

James Groh Christine Gray (left) kisses her husband Chris Gray (right) after the two got hitched at Lakefront Brewery.

With hand in hand and beer in hand, dozens of married couples renewed their vows together at the brewery too. For some like Alan and Emma Hyder, they are pretty familiar with romance at the brewery.

“I think it was one of the first places you took me when I came to America to visit you for the first time," Alan Hyder said.

James Groh On the left is Emma and Alan Hyder after renewing their vows at Lakefront Brewery in 2024. On the right is Emma and Alan getting married at Lakefront Brewery in 2022.

In 2022, TMJ4's James Groh filmed their ceremony while reporting on the annual tradition at the brewery. This year, they decided to renew their vows.

“I try to make it through the day without crying because I love him so much, so that’s what I try to do," Emma Hyder said.

Lakefront Brewery isn't your typical wedding destination. But for these couples, that didn't matter. It was all about spending the day with the special person they want to spend forever with.

Congratulations to all the newlyweds at Lakefront Brewery and beyond. May your marriages be filled with everlasting love.

