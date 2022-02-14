Dozens get married at Lakefront Brewery on Valentine's Day

MILWAUKEE — Love was in the air at Lakefront Brewery on Valentine's Day. The brewery hosted its annual weddings and vow renewals, and more than 30 couples took advantage of the opportunity.

For just $20, couples got hitched or restated their love for one another.

"We got married in August of 2020 during COVID, so we ended up getting married in our house on Zoom. And then we rescheduled (our wedding) again and that also had to get canceled because of COVID. So we had the opportunity, we’ve been here. We love the brewery. So we had the opportunity to come here and renew our vows, so we wanted to do it to get to dressed up and get married in front of people this time," Sarah Ostrowski, who renewed her vows with John Redmond, said.

James Groh Zachary and Tequandalin Bonner laugh together during their wedding ceremony.



They were touching ceremonies inside what is known known as "Lakefront Chapel". It is through a door behind the bar. It can probably fit a maximum two dozen people. Two officiants presided over the various weddings and renewals. Some couples brought all their friends and family, while others just invited a few people.

"We met at a beer drinking society, so it was nice to bring it full circle with something beer themed as well," Alan Hyder said. He married Emma Hyder today.

Sure, it's unconventional to get married in this way, but we live in unconventional times. Why not embrace it?

James Groh Emma puts a ring on her soon-to-be husband's hand.

"Like I said, nothing is traditional no more. You can’t go in a church or a chapel and have a beer," Zachary Bonner said. He married Tequandalin Bonner.

Plus, if you are low key about the ceremony and reception or are on a budget, this is the perfect way to have a ceremony but not break the bank. The cost of the wedding is the $20 ceremony fee, price of food and drinks after, and any add-on features you decide to include as well.

Despite your food bill, you will be saving thousands of dollars on catering and the venue. Plus, for the three people I interviews, they basically got a free wedding photographer.

All this being said, it was still romantic and heartwarming. I got choked up as a teary-eyed Emma Hyder was saying her vows to her now husband.

So congrats to the newlyweds, and I wish them the best of luck in the future!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip