Dick Van Dyke celebrates 100th birthday with nationwide theater documentary

MILWAUKEE — A century of entertainment magic comes to the big screen this weekend as Dick Van Dyke's 100th birthday celebration hits theaters nationwide for a limited two-day tribute.

The documentary, 30 years in the making, offers an intimate look at the legendary performer who helped shape American comedy, television, film and musical theater. From his iconic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show" to beloved films like "Mary Poppins" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," Van Dyke's career spans generations of entertainment.

Steve Betcher, a former TMJ4 photojournalist who spent 12 years at the station, is behind the ambitious project. He has been collecting footage and interviews for three decades to create this comprehensive celebration of Van Dyke's life and career.

"Mr. Van Dyke asked us to throw a party for him nationwide in theaters where fans could celebrate," Betcher said. "Our idea was to bring fans together for this event and celebrate together in theaters."

The documentary takes Van Dyke back to his roots in Danville, Illinois, where he learned everything he needed for a lifetime in entertainment. Betcher interviewed numerous entertainment legends for the film, including Broadway queen Chita Rivera, Mary Tyler Moore, Morey Amsterdam, Rose Marie and "Dancing with the Stars" performer Derek Hough.

"I love classic television. I think Mr. Van Dyke is kind of the last of a kind," Betcher said. "He created an iconic sitcom with Carl Reiner called The Dick Van Dyke Show, went on to do very huge movies."

Van Dyke's partnership with Mary Tyler Moore created television magic, with the show's creator famously saying Van Dyke was "built with hinges" due to his physical comedy skills and impeccable timing.

"You know, I think he's just a national treasure. He really is, and just beloved, and what you see is what you get with him, an amazing career," Betcher said. "I think fans will really, really love this show."

The celebration screens in theaters December 13 and 14 only, offering fans a rare opportunity to honor one of entertainment's most enduring figures.

