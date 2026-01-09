Dancers love coming to Lindy Hop class at the Villa Terrace in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Put on your boogie shoes, to get down on it, and dance the night away at the Lindy Hop dance classes at the Villa Terrace in Milwaukee.

The art museum and events venue has been hosting Lindy Hop classes once a month for the past few months. They are scheduled out through April.

Lindy Hop was born in Harlem, New York in the 1920s. It's a fusion of dances like jazz, swing, tap, and more.

The classes at the Villa Terrace begin with an instructional portion from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Then there is an open social dance until 8:30 pm. It's hosted by Paté Nassalang, who founded Lindy Hop MKE and is a professional dancer. His co-instructor is Lisa Black, who is active in the swing and lindy hop community.

The dance classes coincide with an exhibit at the museum called 'The Beat Goes On'. According to the Villa Terrace, "this unique show explores sixty years of American culture through the lens of sheet music’s vibrant visual and musical history." It will be open until Jan. 18.

The Villace Terrace will host th band, Old Sam and the Teardrops, a swing band on Jan 11 from 2-4 pm. You can find more events at the Villa Terrace by going to its website.

Watch the videos below to see what the Lindy Hop class is like...

Vintage vibes at the Villa Terrace Lindy Hop dance class

Dancers love the Lindy Hop classes at the Villa Terrace

