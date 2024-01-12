Dance the night away at Falcon Bowl with Cream City Swing and learn the Lindy Hop

MILWAUKEE — Put on your boogie shoes and dance the night away at Falcon Bowl in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood.

The bowling alley and bar plays host to Cream City Swing which holds Lindy Hop classes on Thursday nights for those who know how to break it down and those who stumble on their feet anytime they try to groove. In other words, there are classes for intermediate/experts and beginners. Class are on every Thursday for the rest of January.

The intermediate/expert classes begin at 7 p.m. and the beginner lessons are at 8 p.m. Both of the classes are open to walk-ins; however, it’s advised you know a step or two if you join the earlier class. You can see more info about classes here.

For those who don't want to dance but still get out, Falcon Bowlhas bowling seven nights a week. There are also leagues you can join with your friends as well as open bowl nights.

Bowling there is different. It's a bit of retro bowling since you do your own scoring and they oil the lanes by hand.

Watch James Groh's live report above as he goes bowling and does the Lindy Hop.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip