We're Open: The Falcon Bowl in Riverwest is more than just a bowling alley

MILWAUKEE — The Falcon Bowl on Clarke Street in Riverwest is more than just a bowling Alley. Amy Gnadt is the Director of Operations.

"This building has been on the corner of Fratney and Clarke since the 1890s," Amy explains. "The bowling alleys were installed in the mid-1900s. That makes us one of the oldest sanctioned in the entire country."

On this day, we saw a crew installing central air for the first time in this building in over 100 years.

"A lot of work is happening and it does take a lot of elbow grease," Amy says. "We're working with a contractor that specializes in taking buildings that might seem impossible, and make them look amazing The bowling alley is a huge draw. I mean we're called the Falcon Bowl, so people love to come in and they love to bowl."

The Falcon Bowl is located at 801 E. Clarke St. and is open Tuesdays through Sundays 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

