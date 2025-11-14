SHOREWOOD — From buying and selling collectibles online to successfully managing his own storefront, Jon Gutierrez is celebrating the four-year anniversary of Cosmic Destroyer's Collectibles in Shorewood. Plus, he is expanding his shop into a neighboring business.

Gutierrez opened Cosmic Destroyer's Collectibles on Capitol Drive in 2021. He wanted to transition from strictly online sales to having his own storefront. Cosmic Destroyer's Collectibles carries horror movie items, Marvel action figures, Star Wars toys, and more. A large section of his store is reserved for trading card games like Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Lorcana.

“I do like to specialize in hard to find random, cool items," Gutierrez said during an interview back in 2021.

Business has been good for Gutierrez since opening in 2021. A loyal customer base and competitive prices has allowed him to expand. Just two doors down is the new Cosmic Arena. The grand opening is Nov. 15. It's a dedicated gameplay space for trading card games.

Gutierrez credits his success to one thing: a lot of hard work.

"Lots and lots of work. Like 12-hour days over and over and over," Gutierrez said.

Cosmic Destroyer's is open Wednesday-Friday from 12 pm to 6 pm and Saturday-Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm. For gameplay at the Cosmic Arena, go to this website to find the schedule.

Watch the videos below to see inside the collectibles shop and new gaming event space...

Cosmic Destroyer's Collectibles new gaming arena

Cosmic Destroyer's Collectibles owner celebrates 4-year anniversary and expansion

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip