Come for the food, stay for the pop-up sauna at Zócalo Food Park in Milwaukee

Zócalo Food Truck Park has unveiled a newly renovated tavern space.

The new indoor space is a splash of vibrant colors. It also features new furniture, decor, and a new craft cocktail menu.

Zócalo is known for all of its rotating cast of food trucks. However, they also host many events during the winter like comedy nights and paint and sips. Find a full list of events here.

Plus, Zócalo has a way to really warm up during the cold winter months. Hot Spell Sauna is a mobile sauna that customers can reserve for private sessions. On weekends, Hot Spell offers polar plunges to get the full effect of the hot and cold contrast. You can jump in Lake Michigan and then warm up in a sauna.

You can reserve a sauna time and learn about the plunges here.

Watch the video above to see and learn more about Zócalo and Hot Spell Sauna.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip