City Tours MKE showcases the best of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — This entrepreneur mixed her love for Milwaukee with electric buggies and created a secret gem that enables you to get up-close and personal with our beautiful city.

Meet Meghan Miles, the founder and owner of City Tours MKE.

“It’s my passion for Milwaukee that I want to share with everyone and showcase just how great this city is," said Miles.

What started as a hobby in 2013 has blossomed into a fun and unique way to experience Milwaukee. Today, you can climb on board a City Tours cruiser to enjoy any one of a dozen different tours lasting two to three hours. I promise that you will be inform and entertained.

Miles has partnered with many of the businesses, so each stop offers specials and events.

I’m particularly fond of the Cruisin’ Karaoke Tour since it allowed me to serenade downtown Milwaukee. It’s a party on wheels and something I think you’d really enjoy.

