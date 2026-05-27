MILWAUKEE — As the days get warmer, everyone is talking about getting that summer body. But what about breaking a mental sweat and flexing those brain muscles?

Go to the cocktail bar Pomeroy in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood to get into that summer mindset at their weekly chess nights. Every Tuesday evening from 6 pm - 11 pm, you can come play chess. If you are a beginner, they have coaches for you. Or, if you'd just like to play a casual game with friends or against someone you just met, that's cool too. Pomeroy has been hosting games since February 2025.

"We have all the way from an international grandmaster all the way down to beginner, so a very good core of players. And I would say every week we have 5-10 fresh faces, 1-2 new regulars, and we're doing really well," Johnathan Ireland, one of the chess coaches, said.

They have about a dozen chess sets, so there are plenty for anyone who wants to play.

"The moral of the story is to have fun for me, and that's what I've been doing here," Sarah Oldenburg, a chess club participant, said.

To quench your thirst, you can try their craft beer, draft cocktails, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, THC options, and more. They don't serve food, but you can bring in your own. Pomeroy is dog-friendly, too. Pomeroy also hosts book nights, jazz nights, and discounts for bringing your dog in on Sundays. The address is 723 S. 2nd St. Learn more at Pomeroy's website.

Watch the video below to see what chess night at Pomeroy looks like...

Chess, community, and cocktails at Pomeroy every Tuesday night

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