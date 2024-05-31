Chefs create unique meals from McDonald's ingredients for SHARP Literacy fundraiser

MILWAUKEE — Some of the top chefs in the area came together Thursday night to put their skills to the test and use McDonald's ingredients to cook up brand new meals.

It was all part of the ninth annual SHARP Unwrapped MKE at The Deco in West Allis. It's a fundraiser that supports SHARP Literacy. The non-profit promotes various literacy programs at schools in Milwaukee, Racine, and Waukesha counties.

The Unwrapped event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since it started.

