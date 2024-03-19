SHARP Literacy host inter-school design challenge.

As part of SHARP Literacy's STEAM-based Design Through Code program, 4th-grade students from eleven Milwaukee and Waukesha schools will present their innovative solutions to a problem they've identified at school or within their communities.
Working together, students use their knowledge of coding, art, and the engineering design process to create a prototype solution to the problem.
The winning student teams from each school will present their prototypes to a panel of business professionals for judging and awards.
Participating schools include:
-Augustine Prep
-Cass St. School
-Escuela Vieau
-Forest Home Avenue Elementary
-Hadfield Elementary
-Hmong American Peace Academy
-La Casa de Esperanza
-Milwaukee Academy of Science
-Notre Dame School of Milwaukee
-Rogers Street Academy
-Victory K8 Milwaukee Italian Immersion School.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.