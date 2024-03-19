SHARP Literacy host inter-school design challenge.

As part of SHARP Literacy's STEAM-based Design Through Code program, 4th-grade students from eleven Milwaukee and Waukesha schools will present their innovative solutions to a problem they've identified at school or within their communities.

Working together, students use their knowledge of coding, art, and the engineering design process to create a prototype solution to the problem.

The winning student teams from each school will present their prototypes to a panel of business professionals for judging and awards.

Participating schools include:

-Augustine Prep

-Cass St. School

-Escuela Vieau

-Forest Home Avenue Elementary

-Hadfield Elementary

-Hmong American Peace Academy

-La Casa de Esperanza

-Milwaukee Academy of Science

-Notre Dame School of Milwaukee

-Rogers Street Academy

-Victory K8 Milwaukee Italian Immersion School.

