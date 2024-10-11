Charles Allis Museum hosts free concert series in October - 'Autumn at the Allis'

Get into the fall spirit with the free concert series 'Autumn at the Allis'.

The Charles Allis Museum in Milwaukee is hosting five free concerts on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout October. The dates and performers include:



Oct 3 - Neal Bardele

Oct 10 - Corey Klunk

Oct 17 - Jorge Valentine

Oct 24 - Keith Walling

Oct 31 - Don Linke

The concerts will feature a mix of genres like indie folk, jazz, and piano. Along with the music, there is also a cash bar.

Before and after the concert, attendees can walk through the museum to see the iconic Tudor mansion's permanent display and the rotating gallery for free.

Watch the videos at the top of this article to learn more.

Check out all the events happening at the museum on their website.

