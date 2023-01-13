Museum on Milwaukee's east side to change its name to celebrate women, nonbinary people in art

MILWAUKEE — The Charles Allis Art Museum will temporarily change its name to honor women and nonbinary people in art.

The Milwaukee east side museum will be known as the Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum from Jan. 26 through June 11. Museum officials say the Wisconsin socialite and art collector gifted her home and art collection to Milwaukee when she died.

Milwaukee-based artist and guest curator Kate Schaffer collaborated with the museum to rename the institution for the new exhibition.

“Women and nonbinary people have historically been disadvantaged, their narratives written by others,” notes Schaffer, who identifies as nonbinary and uses she/her pronouns for political purposes. “By renaming the Allis, we’re repairing the history of the home, the collection, and Sarah herself and we’re taking a small but significant step to amend the historical silencing of women and nonbinary persons, particularly in the art world. ”

The Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum will have additional audio and didactics to tell Sarah's story. Officials say the exhibition will imagine the museum's collection as if she were alive and collecting art today. It will feature contemporary works by regional and international women, femme, and nonbinary artists.

The museum and exhibition opens Thursday, Jan. 26. It will celebrate with a free public opening with live music, hors d'oeuvres, and opening remarks. A cash bar will also be available.

For more information, visit Charles Allis' website.

