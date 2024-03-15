Celebrating Pi Day at Honeypie Cafe in Bay View

MILWAUKEE — It's everyone's favorite mathematical-turned-quasi-food holiday, Pi Day.

The holiday was created by physicist Larry Shaw in San Francisco in 1988, who came up with the idea to link March 14 with pi's first three digits.

Today, we celebrate by either trying to recite as many numbers of pi as possible or eating as many slices of pie as possible.

Because I'm not a mathematician, I went to Honeypie Cafe in Bay View to learn about all the pies they offer. The cafe has been around since 2009. Last year, they sold more than 800 slices of pie. Honeypie said they expect to sell even more in 2024.

Along with pies, the restaurant is also known for its brunch and dinners. Multiple other locations are part of the same franchise called Pie Incorporated including Palomino, SmallPie, Comet Cafe, and Honepie Chicago.

Watch the video above to see the pie-tastic celebrations at Honepie Cafe.

Here are the first 50 digits of pi: 3.1415926535 8979323846 2643383279 5028841971 6939937510 5820974944 5923078164 0628620899 8628034825 3421170679 8214808651 3282306647 0938446095 5058223172 5359408128 4811174502 8410270193 8521105559 6446229489 5493038196 4428810975 6659334461 2847564823 3786783165 2712019091 4564856692 3460348610 4543266482 1339360726 0249141273 7245870066 0631558817 4881520920 9628292540 9171536436 7892590360 0113305305 4882046652 1384146951 9415116094 3305727036 5759591953 0921861173 8193261179 3105118548 0744623799 6274956735 1885752724 8912279381 8301194912

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip