Sweet to savory: Honeypie Café celebrates 'Pi Day' in Bay View 🥧

TMJ4
Posted at 4:21 PM, Mar 14, 2022
BAY VIEW, Wisc. — As if we really need a reason to enjoy a slice of our favorite pie, but Pi Day (3.14) is the day.

The holiday was founded by physicist Larry Shaw, who came up with the idea to link March 14 with pi's first three digits.

I went to Honeypie Café in Bayview to help prepare pies for this day of celebration. Of course, I had to do some tasting for myself. My favorite was the “Milwaukee Mud” pie. It was a chocolate cookie crust, fudge layered, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, silky dark chocolate custard, topped with whipped cream dream.

But don’t take my word for it, celebrate Pi Day for yourself. Just in case you prefer savory to sweet, Honeypie Café also serves meat pies!

Honeypie Café is located at 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

