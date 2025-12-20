Celebrating National Ugly Christmas Day in style at Zócalo Food Truck Park

MILWAUKEE — This is a holiday I have a slight problem with. I love Christmas sweaters, and I don't like calling them 'ugly' at all. But alas, today is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

Across the nation, parties are being thrown in honor of these festive fashion statements. And in Milwaukee, one of those parties is being thrown at the Zócalo Food Truck Park.

Guests with the best sweaters had the chance to win Bucks tickets.

It wasn't just a sweater party, either. Zócalo also hosted a Grinch-themed paint and sip event. Aspiring artists, or people who just like to create, got the chance to paint a Grinch masterpiece while sipping on Grinch-inspired cocktails.

According to the National Day Calendar, which tracks holidays like 'National Friendship Day' or 'National Bugs Bunny Day', Ugly Christmas Sweater Day started in 2011.

Watch the interview below to see some of the (ugly) sweaters at Zócalo...

