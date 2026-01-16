Residents celebrate legacy, community, and service at Milwaukee's King Community Center

Each year, the King Community Center becomes a gathering place to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. From daily programs that serve families throughout the year to a special celebration on King Day, the center continues to carry forward Dr. King’s mission of community, unity, and service.

That mission is reflected throughout the building, which Director Dee McCollum describes as a safe and welcoming space for the community. “In the walls of this King Center is a safe haven and that is modeled off of what Dr. King preached,” McCollum said.

Located in King Park, the King Community Center offers something for people of all ages. On any given day, community members can be found using the fitness center, attending meetings, or playing basketball in the gym. For many residents, the center provides a much-needed escape and sense of balance. Milwaukee resident Mac Miller said the space has become an important outlet in his daily life. “It’s been giving me an outlet, like a perfect outlet when I’m stressed out, have things going on. I come up here, leave my stress, go back about my day,” Miller said.

Walking through the King Community Center, it’s clear the building represents more than recreation. It has long served as a cornerstone for the neighborhood, and this June, the center will mark a major milestone as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

That spirit of community will be on full display Monday when the center hosts its annual King Day celebration. McCollum said attendees can expect a wide range of performances and speakers that reflect the center’s inclusive mission. “You can expect poets, singers, a six-year-old who plays the violin like an angel and an awesome guest speaker, Pastor Locke,” she said.

As the community comes together to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy, the King Community Center remains committed to serving as a place rooted in history, connection, and service for generations to come.

THE DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. CELEBRATION WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY, JANUARY 19TH. THE SPECIAL KEYNOTE SPEAKER IS PASTOR KENNETH R. LOCK II , PASTOR AND FOUNDER OF EVOLVE CHURCH.

