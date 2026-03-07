Catch all the Oscar-nominated films on the big screen at Marcus Theatres’ Best Picture Showcase

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Marcus Theatres' annual Best Picture Showcase lets audiences experience this year's Oscar-nominated films in theaters before the Academy Awards, with flexible ticket options and special perks.
OAK CREEK — Awards season is in full swing, and movie fans have a chance to catch up on some of the year’s most acclaimed films before the Academy Awards. TMJ4's Andrea Williams stopped by the Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek.

Through March 15, Marcus Theatres is hosting its annual Best Picture Showcase, allowing audiences to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films on the big screen. The series runs at dozens of locations across the country, including several in the Milwaukee area.

“The titles, of course, are the big draw; you've got ten unbelievable films. You've got two short lists, the animated and the live action—that's the draw. But what we've done, we've created a variety of ways for you to see 'em and save some cash,” said Clint Wisialowski, Executive Vice-President of Film for Marcus Theatres.

Clint Wisialowski is the Executive Vice-President of Film for Marcus Theatres.

The showcase includes the 10 films nominated for Best Picture, along with this year’s nominated animated and live-action short films.

3-year-old Finley is a fan!

Moviegoers can purchase individual tickets, a four-pack, a marathon pass or a Best Picture Showcase passport to see every film in the series. Passport holders can also receive a 20% discount on concessions during the showcase.

“There’s a lot of options, you see it the way you want, but you're with film fans, with cinephiles, you're with people who love the movies,” Wisialowski said.

Oscar statue pictured during the Oscars Governors Ball press preview on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Best Picture Showcase wraps up just before the Academy Awards, giving movie lovers one final chance to see the nominees on the big screen before the winners are announced.

For more information, visit the Marcus Theaters website.

