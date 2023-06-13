Watch Now
Calling all Pinball Wizards to the monthly pinball league at Bremen Cafe in Riverwest

Pinball League at Bremen Cafe
James Groh
Bremen Cafe hosts a monthly pinball league on the second Tuesday of the month.
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jun 13, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Calling all Pinball Wizards! Bremen Cafe in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood invites you to put your skills to the test at its monthly pinball tournament.

It's a casual pinball league that the organizers said is perfect for your kids, friends, brother, mother, and dogs. You don't have to sign up beforehand. Just show up before the games begin. It starts at 6 p.m. and happens on the second Tuesday of every month.

There is no entry fee. It just costs a dollar per round per person. So bring those dollar bills. The winner will get a 4-pack of beer from Black Husky Brewing.

Along with monthly pinball tournaments, Bremen Cafe has live local music almost every single night. If it's not music or pinball, there is a comedy open mic, bingo, and a musical open mic.

It's no surprise that there is a pinball league at Bremen Cafe. Wisconsin is actually home to some of the best pinball players in the country.

David Daluga from Franklin ranks 29th in the world. He has also won 3 Wisconsin state titles. There are three more people ranked in the top 50 in the world. Teenager Neil Graf from Appleton ranks 8th in the world. His dad Tom Graf is ranked 38th. Erik Thoren from De Pere is 48th. There are six more people from Wisconsin ranked between 50 and 100 mainly coming from the Fox Valley region.

The Midwest Pinball Championship was also in Milwaukee in 2022.

