MILWAUKEE — Black Husky Brewing has been brewing beer in the Riverwest area for the past six years on the corner of Locust and Brennan.

"When we were first looking to come to Milwaukee, we had certain things that we wanted to see in the building," owner Tim Eichinger said. "We really wanted a brick building and we wanted to have open spaces. What really sealed the deal for us was having the outdoor area for the beer garden."

Black Husky is typically known for its big beers. Eichinger says they have a lot of flavor!

"It's a little bit more malty and also to a certain extent, higher in alcohol," Eichinger said. "As a brewer myself, I have certain flavor profiles that I'm going for and I want to have a little more malt and a little bit more body to it."

The brewery is also known for its hoppy beers.

"Just because the bitter levels are a little bit less, because there is a little more malt flavor," Eichinger said.

One thing Eichinger guarantees is you will have a relaxing time at Black Husky Brewing.

"When you come to our place, you're gonna be able to sit and relax," Eichinger explains. "It's a community by extension and it's also a family of people."

Black Husky Brewing is located at 909 E. Locust St. in Milwaukee.

They are open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

