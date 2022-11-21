Burn off some steam (and those holiday pounds) at Bounce Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — With the holiday season and winter break from school, kids can get a little stir-crazy, but this hidden gem could alleviate boredom and provide hours of fun for the entire family.

Opened in 2014, Bounce Milwaukee is a locally owned family entertainment center. Its owners, Becky Cooper and her husband Ryan, wanted a place where they could play with their kids, a place that had something for kids of all ages as well as adults.

And they did it! This family entertainment center has inflatables, rock climbing, laser tag, axe throwing, vintage arcade games, pinball machines, air hockey, and so much more.

TMJ4 Cassandra at Bounce Milwaukee.

In addition to games and activities, Bounce Milwaukee also has a full kitchen and bar, offering far more than just hot dogs and burgers and soft drinks.

I think this is a great place to burn off some of those holiday pounds. I’m sure I lost a few just trying to get into the Sumo suit.

For more information, check out their website: https://www.bouncemilwaukee.com/

Bounce Milwaukee is located at 2801 S. 5th Ct. Milwaukee, WI 53207.

