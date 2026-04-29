Building Futures in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — In Milwaukee, a group of young adults is building more than just houses—they’re building a future.

Through Milwaukee Community Crossroads, participants are gaining hands-on construction experience that’s shaping both their skills and their outlook.

The program, offered through Milwaukee Community Crossroads in partnership with Employ Milwaukee, is designed for residents ages 18 to 24. It blends classroom learning with real-world job training in carpentry and construction, giving participants a direct pathway into the trades.

TMJ4 TyDre Johnson, a Youth Build member

TyDre Johnson, a Youth Build member, says the opportunity is already making a difference:

“This really helps me a lot… putting me in front of different contractors—opening the right doors for me.”Students in the program earn industry-recognized credentials while working on projects that directly benefit their community. These include the construction and rehabilitation of homes for households with limited income—work that provides both experience and a sense of purpose.

TMJ4 Karen Higgins, Executive Director of Milwaukee Community Crossroads

Karen Higgins, Executive Director of Milwaukee Community Crossroads, highlights the breadth of skills participants develop:

“They’re doing drywall, they’re doing painting, they’re doing all the variety of things that it takes to raise a house from the ground up.” Beyond construction training, the program offers mentorship, tutoring, and career support. The goal is not just to teach technical skills, but to help young adults transition into stable, well-paying careers in the trades or other in-demand fields.

In Milwaukee, these young builders aren’t just constructing homes—they’re laying the foundation for long-term success.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip