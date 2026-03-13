Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bugs, Bones, and Burlesque: The oddities pop-up market at Lakefront Brewery

Anybody interested in burlesque snake charming? Or, how about lucifer puppetry? Or, maybe obscure taxidermy? You can find all of that at Lakefront Brewery's Rare Bird Night market.
MILWAUKEE — Beer took a backseat at Lakefront Brewery, as weird wares, strange souvenirs, and occult objects took over the taproom.

It was part of the third Rare Bird Night Market. It's similar to an oddities sale.

In total, there were 21 vendors selling items like chain mail accessories, taxidermy, obscure church memorabilia, bone jewelry, bugs, and more. It was the embodiment of letting your freak flag fly (in the best way possible).

The event went from 4 pm to 8 pm. New to this year's event was a Burlesque and Side Show featuring acts like burlesque snake charming, lucifer puppetry, sword swallowing, and glass walking.

