Brothers grow successful urban farm in the middle of a Milwaukee industrial area

MILWAUKEE — In a neighborhood surrounded by factories, warehouses, parking lots, breweries, and electrical structures, something unlikely is growing out of a run-down parking lot. An urban farm.

Despite being in an industrial area, the two brothers behind Crops on Top have grown a successful urban farm in Milwaukee. It's located at 3522 N. Fratney St., Milwaukee. It's the area just south of Capitol Drive by the border of Shorewood and Milwaukee.

“It’s taking what Mother Nature’s giving you and figuring out how can I beat it," Jamie Lichosik, the co-founder of Crops on Top, said.

He and his brother Joel started back in 2021. They saw how many logistical infrastructures, like food delivery systems, encountered issues during the pandemic. So, they wanted to start a farm that would help bring fresh organic produce to nearby restaurants and neighbors.

James Groh Joel (left) and Jamie (right) Lichosik stand in their urban farm, Crops on Top.

“This is just another way for us to educate the community as to where their food is coming from and trying to provide them with clean produce," Joel Lichosik said.

They grow about 60 different vegetables from asparagus to arugula to peppers and so much more. Much of that food only travels a couple of miles to the final destination, compared to big box stores that may transport food from California or Florida. The brothers sell to Cafe Corazón, Seven Swans Crêperie, and Kuumba Juice and Coffee.

“I’ve tasted it and it’s amazing, and it lasts so much longer than anything else that I buy," Jamie said.

Farming in such an industrial area isn’t easy, but it’s a challenge the two brothers like.

“For me it’s fun. I like actually turning something that was absolutely destroyed and an eyesore and making it into something grand," Jamie said.

The Lichosik brothers have grown up around gardens. They carried those green thumbs into adulthood. Once the COVID pandemic hit, they decided to take the plunge into farming. Now in their 5th season, they are looking to grow more food for more customers.

Watch Crops on Top's story to see what the farm looks like...

"Working on extending the season as much as we can. You know, starting a lot earlier. Going a lot later," Joel said.

The next big project is setting up shipping containers as greenhouses to grow all year.

Crops on Top also hosts a farmers market to sell its produce to the public every Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm. Soon, they will add Thursdays as well. Crops on Top is located next to Amorphic Beer.

