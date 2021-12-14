Newest brewery in Milwaukee, Amoprhic Beer, combines beer with science theme

MILWAUKEE — There's a new space in Milwaukee where you can catch up on the laws of thermodynamics and drink a beer at the same time. Welcome to Amorphic Beer.

"Our slogan is 'Beer without shape.' We don’t really follow any particular style guidelines. We make beer we think that tastes good," co-owner and Director of Beer, Ron Hockersmith, said.

That's where they get the name Amorphic Beer from. It's also the reason why they can make fluorescent pink beers. The color comes from the hibiscus they use and not food coloring. The brewery specializes in hop forward beers that have a full-bodied taste.

“We seem to be falling into a lot of IPA’s, IPA-like things, heavily fruited things," Hockersmith said.

Amorphic Beer opened on Dec. 9 in the Riverwest neighborhood. It's operated by three engineers with a love for good beer. Brewing beer is a science, but they take it to the next level with their calculations for each batch they make.

“I would challenge some other breweries to see if they have as much math as we do," said Hockersmith, who went to the California Institute of Technology.

The engineering and chemistry influence goes beyond the taste of the beer, though. It’s all around the brewery. There’s a periodic table on the wall, old school textbooks, and then somethings that you probably won’t even notice.

“You may not recognize it but the bar top here is from a method used to solve partial differential equations," Hockersmith said.

When I saw it, I thought it was just some abstract artistic design. But no, it’s for diff eq’s. That’s some science jargon for ya.

They even plan on having STEM-based trivia and hosting practice presentations for people’s thesis projects or research.

Those two events are still in the works but you can grab a beer at 3700 N. Fratney St, on Wednesdays through Sundays.

