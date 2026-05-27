MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee Brewers players traded their gloves for hard hats, joining community supporters and local leaders to help raise the first wall of a future home for a local family.

TMJ4

The build is part of a partnership between the Brewers Community Foundation and Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity — a collaboration focused on creating stability and expanding access to affordable homeownership across Milwaukee.

TMJ4 Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson helps hammer in nail of home's first wall.

Brewers Community Foundation Executive Director Cecelia Gore said the organization is proud to continue supporting Habitat’s mission.

TMJ4 Brewers Community Foundation Executive Director Cecelia Gore presents $50,000 check to Habitat For Humanity.

“To be a part of Habitat for Humanity for us is just a blessing and we love being involved in this partnership,” said Gore.

Habitat leaders say partnerships like this not only help speed up construction efforts but also shine a light on the growing need for affordable housing throughout the community.

TMJ4 (From l to r) First baseman Andrew Vaughn, Pitchers DL Hall and Brandon Woodruff

Among those volunteering on-site were Brewers pitchers Brandon Woodruff and DL Hall, along with first baseman Andrew Vaughn. For Woodruff, the annual build has become a meaningful tradition.

Watch: Brewers players help build hope with Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

Brewers players help build hope with Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

“Fortunately, this is my sixth year being able to do this,” Woodruff said. “It’s just a cool thing to be able to come in and know we’re starting that process to be able to put a roof over a family’s head.”

TMJ4 Brian Sonderman, President/CEO, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity President and CEO Brian Sonderman says the work goes beyond building homes — it’s also about addressing long-standing racial disparities in homeownership.

Sonderman says there is currently nearly a 50 percent gap in homeownership rates between White families and African American and Latino families in Milwaukee. He says Milwaukee Habitat is working to help close that gap by creating more opportunities for affordable homeownership and long-term financial stability.

TMJ4

This home is one of 40 new homes Milwaukee Habitat plans to build this year.

TMJ4

And while the Brewers continue chasing wins on the field, this served as a reminder that sometimes the biggest victories happen far away from the scoreboard.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip