Behind the scenes: The Milwaukee County Historical Society houses 75K artifacts reflecting city's history

MILWAUKEE — Founded in 1935, the Milwaukee County Historical Society (MCHS) is a hidden gem that houses the history of our city. It has been a great resource in my quest to bring you stories about Milwaukee.

I met with Ben Barbera, director of collections and exhibitions, to uncover the many facets of this gem. The building, which was originally a bank with seven vaults, was completed in 1913.

“It was known as 'The Brewer’s Bank' because a number of the Beer Barons kept their money here," said Barbera. “We are thought of as Milwaukee’s attic, with roughly 75,000 artifacts and millions of documents and photos collected from families, businesses, and different organizations over the decades.”

TMJ4 The Milwaukee County Historical Society offers history lessons about Milwaukee. Inside the building is a collection of documents, artifacts, and photos.

In addition to being a wealth of information on Milwaukee’s history, the MCHS doubles as a venue for weddings and gatherings. There are also exhibits, which are open to the public.

Do yourself a favor and check out the Milwaukee County Historical Society, it’s located at 910 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr.

