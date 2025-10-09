Beauty From The Root is a hidden gem offering eco-conscious skin care products

MILWAUKEE — Founder Linette Brown takes skincare beyond the surface—nourishing beauty from within.

We’ve all heard the phrase“beauty is only skin deep.”But for Linette Brown, founder of Beauty From The Root, true beauty goes much deeper.

“Beauty starts at the source; it's already within us,” says Brown. “I like to nourish that. And when it comes to the root, I feel like that goes deeper—beyond surface-level skincare. I like to honor the body, mind, and spirit.”

What began as a personal hobby has blossomed into a thriving business. Since launching in 2020,Beauty From The Root has filled a growing niche in the skincare market—offering handcrafted soaps and body products made from 100% plant-based, eco-conscious ingredients.

Brown’s approach is both intentional and deeply personal.

“I was very intentional about the ingredients I chose for the bars to help treat individual skin types,” she explains.

Through her personalized skincare consultations, Brown tailors her products to meet her clients unique needs—whether they have sensitive, oily, or acne-prone skin. She even crafts special formulas for those living with eczema.

Beyond creating her products, Brown is passionate about education. She leads an Ayurvedic Skincare Workshop, where she teaches clients how to care for their skin holistically—honoring the connection between health, beauty, and spirit.

You can often find her at local pop-up markets, sharing her knowledge and passion with the community.

Her dedication to nurturing beauty from the inside out proves that for Linette Brown, self-care is more than skin deep—it’s soulful.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip