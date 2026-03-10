Barbie turns 67: How a local collector is honoring the milestone and giving back to the community

MILWAUKEE — The story of Barbie began with a simple observation. Ruth Handler, the co-founder of Mattel, noticed something interesting about how her daughter played. Instead of pretending to be a mother to baby dolls, her daughter preferred paper dolls that represented adult women. She imagined them working, traveling, and living exciting lives.

Craig Ruttle/ASSOCIATED PRESS ** FOR USE AS DESIRED, YEAR END PHOTOS ** FILE -The 50th anniversary of Barbie is commemorated by a lineup of Barbie dolls from different eras, starting with the original Barbie in a black and white swim suit, right, in a display by Mattel at the Javits Center in New York where Toy Fair 2009 is set to take place, in this Feb. 13, 2009 file photo. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

That moment sparked an idea that would change the toy industry forever.

Handler created a doll that looked like an adult woman — someone girls could imagine becoming. On March 9, 1959, Barbie officially debuted at the New York Toy Fair. The first doll quickly became iconic, wearing a black-and-white striped swimsuit, high heels, red lipstick, and a blonde ponytail.

Craig Ruttle/ASSOCIATED PRESS The 50th anniversary of Barbie is shown in a lineup of dolls, starting with the first Barbie in original black and white swim suit, in a display by Mattel at the Javits Center in New York where the New York Toy Fair is getting underway Friday, Feb. 13, 2009. Left is a silhouette that represents the newest Barbie when introduced to the public. The Toy Fair runs from Feb. 15 through to Feb. 18th. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Her full name was Barbara Millicent Roberts, though the world simply knows her as Barbie. Standing 11 inches tall, she was the first mass-produced doll in the United States with adult proportions — a major shift from the baby dolls that had long dominated toy shelves.

For generations of children, Barbie opened the door to imagination. Instead of pretending to care for a baby, kids could dream about becoming a fashion designer, a doctor, a pilot, or a business leader. Over the decades, Barbie has represented hundreds of careers and inspired millions of young minds.

MARTY LEDERHANDLER/ASSOCIATED PRESS "Generation" dolls in the Barbie line are displayed in New York Wednesday, Feb. 3, 1999. The world's best-known and best-selling doll turns 40 in March, and like many of her middle-aged peers, she's trying to reinvent herself. Among the dolls Mattel is showcasing at next week's American International Toy Fair is a line of hip Generation Girls, which includes a doll with a nose ring, and Butterfly Art Barbie, with a butterfly tattoo on her stomach. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

As Barbie celebrates her 67th birthday this year, the doll continues to spark creativity and nostalgia — especially for collectors who grew up loving the iconic toy.

Watch: Barbie turns 67: Celebrating a cultural icon and a local collector giving back

Woman collects Barbie Dolls to give out during Juneteenth

One of those fans is local Barbie enthusiast Jessica Janz-McKnight. She recently stopped by "Milwaukee Tonight" to share some of her favorite dolls from her personal collection and the stories behind them.

TMJ4 Barbie collector Jessica Janz-McKnight

But for Janz-McKnight, Barbie isn’t just about collecting — it’s also about giving back.

As she approached her 40th birthday, she decided to celebrate in a unique way: by collecting Barbie dolls for girls in the Milwaukee community. After noticing that the Kids Zone at the Juneteenth celebration often had more toys geared toward boys, she felt inspired to help create something special for young girls attending the event.

J. McKnight Jessica's Barbie-themed birthday party.

Now, she’s gathering Barbie dolls to donate for this year’s Juneteenth celebration, hoping to bring joy and inspiration to the next generation.

If you'd like to donate to the cause, you can drop those dolls off at Northcott Neighborhood House, 2460 N. 6th Street in Milwaukee, through June. (Don’t forget — you can watch the Juneteenth parade live on TMJ4.)

This beautiful creation was created by Milwaukee Tonight's Cassandra McShephard. She designed the dress, earrings and hair for a special MACC FUND fundraiser.

C.M. Barbie in a Cassandra McShephard design

For many of us, Barbie wasn't just a toy growing up—-she represented possibilities. And today those possibilities continue to inspire and support the next generation of girls!

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip