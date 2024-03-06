Art Lover's Dream: The unique hotel rooms of Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — There are a lot of hotel rooms in Milwaukee. However, not all hotel rooms are created equally. Sure, there are luxury suites and penthouse rooms. However, four rooms in Milwaukee are vastly different from the rest.

Introducing the canvas rooms at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel. These four rooms are decorated by local artists. For a hotel that already specializes in showcasing art, these four rooms are exceptionally creative and artistic. Each room has a different theme: photography, spatial design, music, and the leopard room.

James Groh Inside the Leopard Room at the Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel.

The Leopard Room is the loudest and most colorful of the four rooms. It has leopard print on the floor, the ceiling, in the bathroom, in the closet, on the bed, on the desk, and everywhere else you can imagine. The room is a colorful explosion of pinks, yellows, blues, purples, and more.

“It feels like you’re living inside a painting, you know. There’s not a compromise there, and that’s great for someone that likes art," Shane McAdams, the curator in residence at the Saint Kate said.

Watch the video below to see what it's like inside these eclectic hotel rooms.

The vibrant and eclectic canvas rooms at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

The room was designed by local longtime artist Lon Michaels. The price to rent this room varies depending on the time of year and events in the city. The Saint Kate website lists the room between about $185 to $883 a night for the next couple of months.

“I think it’s one of the most desirable rooms in the hotel probably, yea," McAdams said.

The other rooms like the music-themed suite by Cory Zimmerman feature vinyl albums on the wall with a keyboard and guitar for the musically inclined. The photography room by John Grant challenges guests to think about what beauty is. The spatial design room by Reed Skocz combines flat areas with more spacious exhibits.

A portion of the proceeds from all these rooms is donated to various art programs and charities in Wisconsin. The ultimate goal of these rooms is to give back to the arts community and provide guests with a truly one-of-a-kind experience you can’t get elsewhere.

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel The music themed room at the Saint Kate.

“My experience has been when I talk to people that stay here the whole thing becomes of a piece and that's what they love about it because they leave here with just like an aftertaste that's awesome," McAdams said.

Plus, like the rest of the rooms in the Saint Kate, the canvas rooms also include the staple of the hotel - a record player and ukulele for guests to play.

“This is just a cornucopia of expression," McAdams said.

Rooms like these are for the true art lovers, the ones who don’t want to just see art but want to live in it.

