Anthony Brewer: Breathing new life into Milwaukee’s art scene

MILWAUKEE — Anthony Brewer, owner of Kashes Collections, is one of the newest artists and gallerists to join the Marshall Building.

Brewer first discovered his gift during the pandemic. At the time, he and his wife launched a free online POS system to help small businesses survive the economic upheaval. But with the arrival of their newborn and the demands of the business, Brewer needed a creative outlet.

“My wife gave me a busted-up canvas and some old house paint and said, ‘Do something, see what you can do,’” Brewer recalled.

What began as an experiment quickly revealed itself as a calling.

TMJ4 Anthony Brewer, owner of Kashes Collections

“It’s something that makes sense. Everything about it feels intentional,” Brewer said.

Today, he is developing a collection titled Iterations of Conscious Breathing.

“A breath is invisible, so an iteration of it could be whatever. But this is my version, because I want people to be and feel in control and beautiful. It reminds me to breathe at moments when I forget,” he explained.

TMJ4

Brewer credits his son, Louie — his “artist in residence” — with helping him shape his aesthetic.

“We were both experimenting, and I gave him a tiny roller with different colors. He did this gradient swipe, and I thought, that’s exactly what I’ve been trying to figure out this whole time. And this 1 1/2-year-old just pulls it out of nowhere,” Brewer said.

Now 3 years old, Louie has his own easel next to his father’s. The two continue to inspire one another daily.

Rejecting the “starving artist” myth, Brewer and his wife also consult with other artists, encouraging them to approach their work as both passion and profession.

His advice: “Build your why, don’t force the buy. Give people a reason to resonate with your work so that they’re reminded of why you painted it every time they look at it.”

One of the most striking features of Brewer’s work is his innovative border treatment. By creating raised edges around each piece, he frames the paintings within themselves — eliminating the need for external framing while adding a bold, signature look.

With every canvas, Brewer is proving that art, much like breathing, is both essential and transformative. He’s changing Milwaukee’s art scene — one breath stroke at a time.

To visit Brewer’s Instagram page, click here.

