An ode to baseball, a Brewers poem

MILWAUKEE — Brewers baseball is back! The excitement is clear among the Brew Crew faithful. In fact, one fan even wrote a poem to honor the day.

'Twas the Brewers opening day and all through the state Could be heard beer cans cracking and the scraping of grates.

The winter's too long and that is a shame. But that is why we love our Summer Game.

The crack of the bat and the popping of leather Make the troubles of life feel as light as a feather.

Ice cream in helmets and cylindrical meat Fuels the home crowd as they rise to their feet.

This team's pitching is stingy and there's defense galore. Let's hope for more offense than seasons of yore.

So as the snow melts and the mercury crawls, Keep a willing ear open for the shout of "Play ball!" Lee Meredith

The crew opened the season against the Cubs in Chicago. However, plenty of fans still made their way to sports bars in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. It has some iconic baseball bars like Kelly's Bleachers and Dugout 54, which are both on Bluemound.

“Baseball is summer and baseball is America, so when baseball’s back were all back," Brewers fan Rick Spaulding said.

He was lucky enough to have a half day at work. He was at Dugout 54 with a dozen or so others who were part of a Brewers watch party and networking event.

According to Sports Illustrated's preseason rankings, the Brewers are the 7th best team in the league. That is giving fans some high hopes for the season.

"I'd love to see them make the playoffs again, and once your in the playoffs, anything can happen. And with any luck maybe we’ve got a World Series in Milwaukee," Steve Kreklow, a Brewers fan inside Kelly's Bleachers, said.

While not everyone is a baseball fan, the return of America's past time symbolizes the start of spring and summer is just around the corner. Everyone can get behind that.

