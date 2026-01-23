MILWAUKEE — When Hamilton first hit Broadway, Christian Magby was just beginning his career — listening to the cast album and dreaming about what might be possible. Years later, that dream has brought him back to Milwaukee, this time as part of the national tour, playing the dual roles of Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

“I remember when I heard the show for the first time 10 years ago,” Magby said. “It’s one of those things that you listen to and you see, and it’s like… I would love to do something like that.”

At the time, Magby was an intern at Milwaukee Rep, soaking up the theater scene and imagining his future. The Georgia native is returning to the city as part of one of Broadway’s most celebrated productions has been a surreal experience.

“It’s very full circle,” he said. “I remember being an intern at Milwaukee Rep, being in the apartment listening to the album — and now I’m in Milwaukee doing the show.”

Touring with Hamilton is as demanding as it is exhilarating. The production’s rapid-fire lyrics, choreography, and emotional intensity require discipline both on and off stage.

Watch: Actor Christian Magby on coming full circle with Hamilton

Hamilton comes to Marcus Performing Arts Center

“Lots of rest, a lot of water,” Magby said. “And honestly, we just have a cast that’s full of energy. Everybody shows up ready to work.”

Taking on two of the show’s most dynamic characters comes with added pressure — and pride.

“It comes with great responsibility,” he said. “And also just a discipline. You really have to be locked in every night.”

Beyond the performance, Magby says the show has changed his relationship with history in an unexpected way.

“Honestly, I didn’t do too well in history class,” he admitted with a laugh. “But being part of this show makes it feel alive. It connects you to it in a different way.”

More than a decade after its premiere, Hamilton continues to resonate with audiences across the country — and for Magby, performing it in Milwaukee makes the experience even more meaningful.

Hamilton runs at the Marcus Performing Arts Center through February 1.

