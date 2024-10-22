A guide to some of Milwaukee's must-see places

MILWAUKEE — The last areas we explored with Jenna Kashou, author of Milwaukee Scavenger, were the Bronzeville and Schlitz Park neighborhoods.

This time, we headed south to uncover more of her favorite hidden gems.

“Today we are on the South Side, looking at two different neighborhoods: Lincoln Village and historic Mitchell Street. What I love about these areas is that it's just a big melting pot of cultures. There's Polish, there's Mexican, there's Middle Eastern, and there are all these beautiful historic buildings and properties that are now being restored,” said Jenna.

We started at the historic Mitchell Street Library, the largest in the Milwaukee Public Library system. Once the Hill's Department Store, the library covers 23,000 square feet spread across three floors.

It offers increased access to computers and technology, a large community room, study rooms, and a high-tech makerspace.

Just west of the library, we caught up with Justin Smith, the new owner of the historic Modjeska Theater Building.

The Modjeska Theater opened in 1924 and was named in honor of Madame Helena Modjeska, a celebrated Polish stage actor.

“We're looking at putting a big focus on esports and competitive gaming while still bringing back everything everybody loves. We're still going to be doing movies, still going to be doing concerts, as well as community events,” said Justin.

Though Milwaukee has one of the largest Polish populations in the United States, there are only two Polish delis.

On Lincoln Avenue, we went to one of them. Formerly A&J Polish Store, M&P Polish Deli & Liquors was taken over by Przemysław Rybicki and Małgorzata Rostkowska.

The couple had shopped there for 18 years and decided to buy the business when the former owner retired. “A lot of people like it for Polish sausage, Polish pierogies, Polish breads,” said Przemysław. They are preserving the tradition of the best Polish deli in the area.

These are just a few of the many gems the South Side has to offer. What are your favorite Milwaukee hidden gems?

