'Milwaukee Scavengers' is your guide to Milwaukee's hidden gems

MILWAUKEE — Lifestyle journalist and author, Jenna Kashou, is making my quest to uncover Milwaukee’s hidden gems a lot easier.

“I had this really wonderful opportunity, actually during COVID, when most people were stuck at home, I was out exploring the city. I went from neighborhood to neighborhood from Shorewood all the way up to Wauwatosa. And I just looked at different areas of the city that I thought were interesting,” said Jenna.

She compiled her findings in a wonderful book called Milwaukee Scavenger. It takes you chapter by chapter through Milwaukee’s various neighborhoods, shedding light and providing history on many of our local hidden gems.

I met with her in the Bronzeville/Schlitz Park neighborhood to explore a few of its gems.

Our first stop was the Schlitz Park mural. Created in less than a month by local artist Greg Gossel, it covers the south-facing wall of the former Schlitz Powerhouse at 1542 N. 2nd. Measuring 80 feet high by 120 feet wide, it is our city's largest mural.

From there we went to the Tap Yard. This converted container-turned-bar sits on the river and is accessible by boat or foot.

I’d driven past our next stop a thousand times and had no idea it was the home of Wisconsin’s famous Head Cheese. Glorious Malone Fine Sausage is a family-owned business that ships its products throughout the Midwest.

Our last stop was the Golda Meir School. “It’s such a beautiful place, primarily because of its architecture, but of course, it's part of the Milwaukee Public School system. She actually attended this school, which was later renamed for her,” said Jenna.

These are just a few of the gems this area has to offer. But what fun would it be if I didn’t leave any for you to find?

Interested? You can find Jenna’s book here.

