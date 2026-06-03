A Cudahy man built a tiki basement bar. That led to his successful custom tiki mug business

CUDAHY — When it comes to basement bars, a lot of people, especially those in Wisconsin, probably think they have the ultimate setup. But one guy in Cudahy might actually have a valid claim for that title.

Step inside Pete Klockau's tiki oasis, which he calls the Black Lagoon Room. You'll be hard pressed to find any inch of available space to decorate.

“To the point where there isn't really room for anything else," Klockau said.

James Groh A packed corner of the basement bar - Black Lagoon Room.

The Black Lagoon Room is a tropical paradise in the heart of the Midwest. Klockau has always loved 1960's surf culture and old school horror films. You can see that passion in many of his mugs which combine both aesthetics - tiki mugs that resemble monsters. He has about 600 different mugs in his house.

"There's kind of a lot," he said.

The tiki vibes spill into the rest of the house. Every room is full of masks, mugs, paintings, sculptures, paddles, and all sorts of tropical-themed furniture. His office space is the only exception. He calls it the mid-century monster room. It's full of creepy creatures and freaky frights.

“As someone that has always sort of surrounded myself with things, it's very comforting to come home and have all this neat stuff, you know, waiting for me," Klockau said.

He found the perfect partner in his wife, both of whom are maximalists to the Max.

James Groh The Black Lagoon Room.

"It's hard to leave the house because everything I want is here," he said.

Klockau has actually been able to turn his passions into his profession. He doesn't just collect tiki mugs. Klockau makes them, too.

His company is also called the Black Lagoon Room. He makes tiki mugs, apparel, glassware, and toys. You can find his mugs in tiki bars across the country and in places in Milwaukee like Foundation, At Random, Bryant's, and the Packing House. Many of his designs combine that tiki style with '60s horror movie themes. Check out more of his work on his website.

“ I like the kind of horror aspect. I like puns. I like super jokey stuff. I like making characters. So these guys are all little characters," Klockau said about his designs.

This is his full-time job - supplying tiki bars and tiki fans across the country with tiki merch.

James Groh Custom tiki mugs made by the Black Lagoon Room.

“It is very niche.”

But an in-demand niche.

“Yea, we walked in (a tiki bar), and all the employees had the 'mai tai till I die' patches that I made as part of their uniform.”

He sold his first mugs in 2020. Now, people travel to see him at conventions and collect more mugs. Klockau even has super fans called the Creature Club. It's something he is incredibly thankful for.

“You know, people don't need anything that I'm making, so the fact that they continue to follow along on whatever whim I have, you know.”

James Groh The bar area inside the Black Lagoon Room featuring may of Pete Klockau's custom mugs.

For a kid who grew up in Iowa, near the Wisconsin border, and loved watching cartoons, all of this is a dream come true.

“You know, my mom laughs now, cause she's like, when you were a kid, and we'd ask you what you wanted to do, you said you wanted to be a cartoonist and living in Wisconsin. And I guess I'm doing that, so I guess it worked out.”

He's surrounded by what he loves and doing what he loves.

Watch the story below to see more of the tropical decorations, tiki mugs, and inside of the Black Lagoon Room basement bar...

A Cudahy man's tiki basement bar inspired his own custom tiki mug business

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