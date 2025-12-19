"90s baby living in a 50s Christmas": The Greenfield Christmas collector with thousands of vintage decorations

GREENFIELD — If you walk into one specific Greenfield house during the holidays, you will likely have one of two reactions. Either the house will look like Christmas threw up inside, or, you will say it has been filled with a unique assortment of vintage Christmas decor carefully curated over many years. (I choose the latter.)

Step into Hope Holubowicz's home where just about every inch of space is taken up by vintage Christmas decorations. Holubowicz has thousands of items on display. Some would say she is running out of space. Not Holubowicz, though.

“I find it funny when my friends are like, I don’t have a spot for this. I kind of just chuckle to myself, because it’s like there’s always a spot. I mean, that’s just not a thing," Holubowicz said.

James Groh Vintage Christmas decor inside Hope Holubowicz's living room.

She has everything from records to dolls to mugs to an aluminum tree.

“All the vintage Christmas stuff just has this aesthetic that’s super home feeling, and it’s not, you know, the new wave of what’s kind of coming out now," she said.

Throughout the year, Holubowicz's home is decorated in a general vintage fashion. She has become known for her thrifting and aesthetic. She has more than 10,000 followers on her Instagram page. Holubowicz was attracted to the style from an early age.

"Yes, I was born in the wrong decade. I've been told that my whole life. Forever a 90s baby living in a 50s Christmas is kind of my overarching personality."

And during the holiday season, her home overflows with Christmas cheer.

James Groh Some of Hope Holubowicz's favorite items are her aluminum tree and blow molds.

"I love Christmas because like for most people, I think it's just the nostalgia of childhood, you know. I'm a 90s baby. I came from a very traditional hosuehold of mom and dad, we go pick out the tree, you know, me, and my brother, my dad decorates it. My mom is baking cookies," Holubowicz said.

I can relate to her. I also love Christmas. I have more than 20 vintage Christmas sweaters. What we have in common is that thrill of the hunt.

“So for me, you know, the spending is not so much in my forefront. I put that off a little bit in my brain, because it’s more of like I just can’t wait to get into the store and find what I don’t have," she said.

Her collection eventually caught the eyes of the HGTV show 'Hoarding for the Holidays'.

“I take a lot of pride in it, but to be on a TV show for it was just kind of a fairy tale. It was just a really good experience.”

She got to show off her collection that has taken years to build, even if some of the decor feels like it hasn’t aged super well. I'm talking about the sometimes creepy-looking Santa and Rudolph dolls that look like they could come alive and attack you in some weird Christmas horror movie.

James Groh Some of the vintage Christmas decor that may come off as a little creepy today.

Don’t worry, Holubowicz acknowledges that, too. But she doesn’t mind. We all have our thing. For some, it’s Christmas sweaters, others it’s baseball cards, and Hope’s is vintage decor.

“It’s just home. Who doesn’t want to be in their house and just feel like really happy, and the more I can collect and kind of play with and do displays, you know, it’s just kind of my activity I do," she said.

Watch the story to see more of Hope Holubowicz's home and vintage decor...

The Greenfield Christmas collector with thousands of vintage decorations

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip