CEDARBURG, Wis. — At 83 years old, Milwaukee artist Rosemary Ollison has turned her battle with mental illness into a source of inspiration, creating an elaborate exhibit at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts that tells her story of healing through creativity and faith.

Every wall, curtain, and corner of the exhibit showcases works stitched together by a woman who once stood on the brink of despair but found salvation through art and spirituality.

"And I was really at the brink of insanity… and I asked God what was in my heart to know myself. And then I read Psalms 139 — that was the beginning of my healing," Ollison said.

TMJ4 Rosemary Ollison

From that pivotal moment, Ollison says her hands became instruments of grace, repurposing discarded materials into works of art and worship.

Watch: 83-year-old Milwaukee artist transforms mental health struggle into powerful art exhibit

83-year-old Milwaukee artist transforms mental health struggle into powerful art exhibit

"When I'm creating, I'm in another dimension. There are no thoughts, no plans," Ollison said.

The exhibit serves as a living gallery filled with glass, beads, leather, and quilts. The walls shimmer with what she calls "the beauty of being wonderfully made."

TMJ4 Rosemary Ollison's Art

"I don't know what colors go together. I just feel it," Ollison said.

After surviving abuse and years of therapy, Ollison credits her faith as both medicine and ministry.

"Usually, if you have a mental illness, it's because of false concepts of yourself. You have to get to know who you are. My purpose now is to be an example of what it means to have a personal relationship with God," Ollison said.

Even arthritis in both hands cannot stop her creative process. She finds inspiration shopping at Goodwill, where she believes divine timing guides her discoveries.

TMJ4 Milwaukee artist Rosemary Ollison, 83, has turned her mental health journey into masterpieces of hope.

"I went in looking for leather and it was right there," Ollison said.

Her largest piece, stitched from old leather coats and created at the foot of her bed, serves as a monument to her strength and spirit. She calls it "Big Mama" in honor of her grandmother.

"My main desire is to reflect God's glory," Ollison said.

TMJ4 Rosemary Ollison's Art is on display

The same creative spirit that fills her north side Milwaukee home is now on full display at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, where visitors can experience her vibrant work up close and feel the faith woven into every stitch.

Visit the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts

Address: N50W5050 Portland Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012

Phone: (262) 546-0300

https://www.wiquiltmuseum.com

Check out more of Rosemary Ollison's Art - http://gobeyondreligion.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip