MILWAUKEE — "Today is a nice day out in Milwaukee," said eight-year-old, Andre Parker.

Parker is just one of the about 700 kids that attended the 15th annual Walk for Wellness at Kadish Park. The event was organized by the United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM).

The event was for UNCOM youth. The kids came to the park wearing different colored t-shirts. Those shirts identified which community agency the child attends. Eight different agencies make up the program.

TMJ4 700 kids attend 15th annual Walk for Wellness at Kadish Park

"We get to do our mile walk, we get to talk about nutrition, we get to do cool fun things together, and this is our second year doing our kickball match, so the older kids are really excited," said Neighborhood House‘s Associate Program Director, Niki Espy.

The day began with a walk through the neighborhood, followed by lunch and plenty of activities. The kids engaged in learning, bracelet making, reading, and much more. However, Espy says the event has a deeper meaning.

"We don't just give them nutrition of food, we give that nourishment of education, of fun, having a place where a child can just play, and not have to worry about everything that's going on that the adults have to worry about," Espy passionately said.

TMJ4 700 kids attend 15th annual Walk for Wellness at Kadish Park

14-year-old Ricaya Davis was happy to see the little kids having a carefree day.

"They got free food and stuff, 'cause I know a lot of kids that their parents can't afford it. And they got free activities. Like it like blurs their minds from the bad stuff that is happening. "

Speaking of minds, this event encouraged both physical and mental wellness. Davis says that mental health is very important.

"A lot because that's a big impact because a lot of people don't do nothing, and they'll be depressed and everything. And that can lead to bad things."

TMJ4 700 kids attend 15th annual Walk for Wellness at Kadish Park



Espy says the goal for today was to create a safe environment for the kids to learn, play, and just be kids.

"It's important for us as adults to create an environment for the next generation wanting to have their children grow up and be part of the Milwaukee experience which is awesome."

For more information on UNCOM click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip